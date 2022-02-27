Sri Lankan footballer Duckson Puslas found dead in Maldives

Sri Lankan football player Duckson Puslas has reportedly been found dead in Maldives.

The 31-year-old defender, who was playing for Club Valencia of Maldives, was found dead in his apartment last tonight.

According to Maldivian media reports, Duckson was not in the lineup of yesterday’s Dhivehi Premier League match due to injuries.

The exact cause of death is yet to be revealed while Maldivian Police are investigating the case.

Yogendran Duckson Puslas was born on April 14, 1990, in Mannar and was a talented footballer who played for the Sri Lankan national team on several occasions.

He was adjudged the ‘Man Of The Match’ against India in the 2021 SAFF Cup.

In 2020, Puslas signed for Maldivian side TC Sports Club while he later joined Club Valencia of Maldives.

The club issues the following statement on the passing of Duckson:

“We are deeply saddened and shocked to break the news of the fact that Sri Lankan Football National Player Duckson Puslas has passed away today.

The Management of Club Valencia, our coaching staff, players and officials together with our beloved supporters extends our heartfelt condolences to his family in this hour of grief.

Dukson was a rock solid pillar of strength in the heart of our defence and his untimely demise indeed will be a huge void to fill.

Dukson will always be remembered as a true gentlemen, a great leader and a humble human being who rose above all.”

The Football Federation of Sri Lanka has also issued a condolence message:

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing away of Sri Lanka Football National Player Duckson Puslas in Maldives today.”

“Sri Lanka Football President, Jaswar Umar and FFSL wishes to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Duckson Puslas. Our prayers are with you in this time of grief.”