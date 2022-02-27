Couple found dead inside room of guesthouse in Nuwara-Eliya

Police today said that the bodies of a married couple have been discovered inside a room of a guesthouse in Nuwara-Eliya this morning (27).

According to police, the couple and other family members had arrived in Nuwara-Eliya on a trip from Gokarella in Kurunegala and were staying at an inn in the Kalukele area.

They had reportedly organized a barbeque at that place until late last night (26) while it has also been revealed that due to the extremely cold weather, the couple had taken the BBQ grill inside their room to keep warm.

However, due to the both of them not waking up this morning, the remaining family members had opened the room door to check on them and found the couple dead lying on the bed.

The deceased are identified as a married couple, aged 58 and 59 years, who are from Gokarella in Kurunegala.

Following the site inquiry carried out by the Nuwara-Eliya Magistrate, the bodies have been transferred to the Nuwara-Eliya General Hospital for the postmortem examination.