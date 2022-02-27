Couple found dead inside room of guesthouse in Nuwara-Eliya

Couple found dead inside room of guesthouse in Nuwara-Eliya

February 27, 2022   02:38 pm

Police today said that the bodies of a married couple have been discovered inside a room of a guesthouse in Nuwara-Eliya this morning (27).

According to police, the couple and other family members had arrived in Nuwara-Eliya on a trip from Gokarella in Kurunegala and were staying at an inn in the Kalukele area.

They had reportedly organized a barbeque at that place until late last night (26) while it has also been revealed that due to the extremely cold weather, the couple had taken the BBQ grill inside their room to keep warm. 

However, due to the both of them not waking up this morning, the remaining family members had opened the room door to check on them and found the couple dead lying on the bed. 

The deceased are identified as a married couple, aged 58 and 59 years, who are from Gokarella in Kurunegala.

Following the site inquiry carried out by the Nuwara-Eliya Magistrate, the bodies have been transferred to the Nuwara-Eliya General Hospital for the postmortem examination.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Power cuts likely to be extended from tomorrow

Power cuts likely to be extended from tomorrow

Power cuts likely to be extended from tomorrow

Walawa Satyagraha enters day 69

Walawa Satyagraha enters day 69

A sincere request from the parents of two children unable to walk

A sincere request from the parents of two children unable to walk

Maithripala responds to accusations against him over Easter attacks

Maithripala responds to accusations against him over Easter attacks

Must form a govt that opens up all 'closed files'  Anura Kumara

Must form a govt that opens up all 'closed files'  Anura Kumara

Job opportunities cannot be created without development  PM

Job opportunities cannot be created without development  PM

Scheduled power cuts to be imposed for three groups today

Scheduled power cuts to be imposed for three groups today

Attention should be directed towards ensuring livelihood of people - Vajira

Attention should be directed towards ensuring livelihood of people - Vajira