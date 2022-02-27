Extended power cuts to continue tomorrow

February 27, 2022   03:14 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) announced that it has approved the request of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for extended power cuts tomorrow (February 28).

The PUCSL said that power cuts of 5 hours and 15 minutes will be imposed for areas under the groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W.

This will be carried out under two phases with a power cut of 2 hours and 45 minutes between 8.30am and 4.45pm and another 2 hours between 4.45pm and 9.45pm.

Meanwhile power cuts of 4 hours and 40 minutes are to be imposed for areas under groups A, B, C. 

This will also be executed under two phases with 2 hours and 40 minutes between 8.30am and 4.30pm hours and 2 hours between 4.30pm and 10.30pm

