Sri Lanka confirms 24 more coronavirus deaths

February 27, 2022   05:10 pm

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 24 coronavirus related deaths for February 26, increasing the death toll in Sri Lanka due to the virus to 16,190.

This figure includes 15 males and 09 females, according to the Government Information Department. 

Four of the deceased are between the ages 30-59 years while the remaining 20 are in the age group of 60 years and above. 

Meanwhile the Health Ministry reports that 244 patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have completed their recovery and have been discharged within the last 24 hours. 

This brings the tally of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 608,719 while approximately 19,175 patients infected with the virus are currently undergoing treatment. 

