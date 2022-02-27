Maithripala responds to accusations over Easter attacks

Former President Maithripala Sirisena today rejected accusations that he had received prior information pertaining to the Easter Sunday attacks before he left the country for Singapore and assured that he would have taken action to prevent the disaster if he had been made aware.

He made these comments while addressing the gathering during a special event held at the ‘Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception’ in Polonnaruwa.

The parliamentarian said that a rumour is now being spread that he had travelled abroad despite receiving prior information and knowing that the attacks were to take place. “That is completely untrue.”

Sirisena said that he would have never left the country had he received any information at all or if he was notified by the intelligence units or security forces regarding the matter.

The former President pointed out that he had travelled abroad for medical treatment at that period, and that he was at a hospital in Singapore for two days.

The MP said that certain groups are claiming that while at the hospital he had received phone calls from Sri Lanka informing of the attacks. However, he says that no telephones or mobile phones are allowed near patients at the hospital where he had been receiving treatment in Singapore.

Sirisena said that he had stated this fact to the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed by him on the Easter Sunday attacks.

Sirisena said that as a Buddhist he can worship the feet of Lord Buddha and promise that he truly was not aware of any of this information and that he can even place his hand on the cross and promise that he did not receive any of this information.

“If I had known any such thing, I would never have avoided taking the necessary action,” he said.

The SLFP President said that if he had been notified even while he was at the hospital in Singapore, he would have immediately instructed the security sectors to take immediate action.