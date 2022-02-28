Grenade inside Borella church: retired doctor further remanded

Three suspects including the retired doctor arrested in connection with the hand grenade found at a church in Borella, have been further remanded until March 14 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

A hand grenade was discovered inside the All Saints’ Church in Borella on January 11 while police had later arrested three individuals including a person who worked at the church, based on CCTV footage.

Following investigations it was revealed that another person was responsible for bringing the grenade to the church and that the individual in question was identified and apprehended by the police. During interrogation the suspect had revealed information regarding another person who had aided him.

Police had then arrested a retired doctor from Piliyandala who had allegedly proceeded to reveal information also connecting him to the grenades placed at a private hospital in Narahenpita and the Bellanwila Temple.

One of the arrestees had recorded a statement before the Colombo Additional Magistrate behind closed doors on Feb. 01.

Earlier this month, the court had released the church worker, who was under detention orders in connection with the incident.

On February 02, the Colombo Additional Magistrate ordered the release of a church worker and two others who were arrested on suspicion over the hand grenade found inside the church.

Meanwhile the retired doctor from Piliyandala had been remanded until today (February 28) by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court when the case was taken up on February 14.