Schedule for 3-hour power cuts tomorrow

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says that 03-hour power interruptions will be carried out tomorrow (March 01) by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the Lanka Electricity Company (LECO) for all groups.

The power cuts are scheduled to be carried out between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. tomorrow for all groups.

However, the PUCSL says that unscheduled power cuts of 30 minutes may take place, only if necessary, during the night time peak hours in order to manage excess demand.

Therefore consumers are kindly advised to reduce electricity consumption between 6.00 p.m. and 10.00 p.m. (night peak) to avoid interruptions, the PUCSL chairman Janaka Ratnayake said.