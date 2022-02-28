Schedule for 3-hour power cuts tomorrow

February 28, 2022   03:42 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says that 03-hour power interruptions will be carried out tomorrow (March 01) by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the Lanka Electricity Company (LECO) for all groups.

The power cuts are scheduled to be carried out between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. tomorrow for all groups. 

However, the PUCSL says that unscheduled power cuts of 30 minutes may take place, only if necessary, during the night time peak hours in order to manage excess demand.

Therefore consumers are kindly advised to reduce electricity consumption between 6.00 p.m. and 10.00 p.m. (night peak) to avoid interruptions, the PUCSL chairman Janaka Ratnayake said. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Geetha Kumarasinghe reveals a secret

Geetha Kumarasinghe reveals a secret

Geetha Kumarasinghe reveals a secret

Armed gang attacks house in Battaramulla

Armed gang attacks house in Battaramulla

Severe diesel shortage in Sri Lanka

Severe diesel shortage in Sri Lanka

Extended power cuts of over 5 hours today

Extended power cuts of over 5 hours today

Mujibur Rahman on the reason for the current power crisis

Mujibur Rahman on the reason for the current power crisis

Maithripala slams govt for crippling operations of Polonnaruwa kidney hospital

Maithripala slams govt for crippling operations of Polonnaruwa kidney hospital

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith to meet Pope Francis today

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith to meet Pope Francis today

49th regular session of the UNHRC begins in Geneva

49th regular session of the UNHRC begins in Geneva