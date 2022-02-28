Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith meets Pope Francis in Vatican

The Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has met Pope Francis at the Vatican, the Bishop’s House confirmed.

Cardinal Ranjith, who was on a visit to Rome, had called on Pope Francis at the St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican today (March 01).

It was previously reported that a meeting was scheduled to be held between Cardinal Ranjith and Pope Francis at the Vatican today where the duo will discuss the Easter Sunday terror attacks that took place in Sri Lanka on April 21, 2019 and the progress of the investigations.