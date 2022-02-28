Bribery case against former North Central Chief Minister fixed for hearing

February 28, 2022   07:19 pm

The Colombo High Court has rejected the preliminary objections with regard to a bribery case filed against former Chief Minister of the North Central Province S.M. Ranjith Samarakoon and his private secretary and fixed June 10 as the date for hearing the case.

Colombo High Court Judge Aditya Patabendige issued the order, Ada Derana reporter said.

The defence counsel, who raised preliminary objections when the case was taken up recently, had argued that the Bribery Commission had filed the case in violation of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Accordingly, the defense counsel had stated in his preliminary objection that the court had no jurisdiction to hear the case and therefore requested for the accused to be released.

However, the judge rejected the preliminary objection and set a date for the trial.

The Bribery Commission had filed the case accusing the defendant of giving undue profit to his private secretary Shanthi Chandrasena, obtaining Rs. 2,680,528.10 through a fuel order despite being paid a fuel allowance along with the salary, inciting public officials in order to obtain this and other charges. 

