Showery condition to enhance; heavy rains above 100 mm expected

Showery condition in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces is expected to enhance from tomorrow (March 02) to Friday (March 04), says the Department of Meteorology.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm can be expected at some places in these areas during this period.

Today, several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Galle, Matara, Ratnapura, Kalutara and Nuwara-Eliya districts during the evening or night. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in Uva and North-western provinces and in Batticaloa, Ampara, Hambantota and Matale districts.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Se areas:

The disturbance located in the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea area has intensified into a low-pressure area.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal (03S-10N, 85E-93E), until further notice.

Further, the fishing and naval community in the sea areas to the South-east, East and North-east of the Sri Lanka, are advised to be vigilant in this regard from March 02 onwards and requested to be attentive in future weather forecasts.

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Batticaloa.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Matara to Batticaloa and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Matara to Batticaloa and Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.