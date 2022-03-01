Sri Lanka extends existing health guidelines for Covid-19 mitigation

Sri Lanka has extended the existing health guidelines to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 for another month.

Accordingly, the Director-General of Health Services, Dr. Asela Gunawardena has issued a new circular on the health guidelines that will be in effect until March 31.

The situation was reviewed in late January this year and revised guidelines were issued for the period thereafter until the end of February.

Meanwhile, fully-vaccinated travellers arriving in Sri Lanka from overseas are no longer required to undergo PCR or Rapid Antigen Tests prior to arrival starting from today.

Sri Lanka has also decided that fully-vaccinated travellers are allowed to visit the island without the need for a negative PCR test result from today.

However, partially-vaccinated or unvaccinated tourists are still required to submit a negative RT-PCR test result within 72 hours of their travel date.