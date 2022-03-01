Term of Presidential Task Force on One Country, One Law extended

The tenure of the Presidential Task Force for “One Country, One Law” has been extended for a period of three months.

This was announced in a special gazette notification issued by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in terms of the powers vested in him by Article 33 of the Constitution.

The tenure of this Presidential Task Force, which was established on October 26, 2021, was slated to come to an end on February 28.

However, the President took measures to extend its term in order for it to complete the assigned tasks within an appropriate action plan and to seek the views of the public and the panels of experts in all provinces of the island.