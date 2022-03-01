Met. Dept. issues advisory for naval and fishing communities

The disturbance located in the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea area has intensified into a low-pressure area, the Meteorology Department said in an advisory issued today.

Accordingly, very heavy showers or thundershowers, strong winds of 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph associated with rough seas can be expected over the aforementioned sea areas.

Naval and fishing communities have been advised not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal (03S-10N, 85E-93E), until further notice.

Fishing and naval communities are also requested to be attentive regarding future forecasts issued in this regard.