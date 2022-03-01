UAE-based company to supply 1.8 million barrels of petrol to Sri Lanka

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the go-ahead to award a long-term contract to UAE-based OQ Trading Limited for the importation of 1.8 million barrels of petrol (92 Unl) for a period of 8 months.

In a statement, the government stated that bids had been called from registered suppliers and temporarily-registered suppliers for a long-term contract to import petrol.

Thereby, OQ Trading Ltd. will supply petrol to Sri Lanka from February 15 to October 14.

The approval was given to the proposal tabled by the Energy Minister to award the contract to OQ Trading Limited in accordance with the recommendation of the Cabinet-appointed Standing Procurement Committee.