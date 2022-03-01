Sri Lanka says it is convinced that counter-terrorism legislation must secure and protect the rights of persons subject to investigation detention and trial, and must not restrict democratic freedoms such as the freedom of expression.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. G.L. Peiris made this remark delivering the High-Level Segment Statement at the 49th session of the Human Rights Council today (March 01).

“As elsewhere in the world, we endeavor to strike a just balance between human rights and national security when dealing with terrorism,” the foreign minister told the council.

Speaking further, Prof. Peiris took particular objection to the use of voluntary funding which has the necessary consequence of undermining objectivity and detachment.

Against this background, Sri Lanka once again reiterated its view that the evidence gathering mechanism established under OP 6 of resolution 46/1 is unhelpful to the people of Sri Lanka, will polarize Sri Lankan society, and adversely affect economic development, peace and harmony at a challenging time.

It is an unproductive drain on Member State resources, at a time of severe financial shortfalls across the entire multilateral system including the High Commissioner’s Office, Minister Peiris said further.

Read the Foreign Minister’s full statement below:

High Level Segment Statement by Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris by Ada Derana on Scribd