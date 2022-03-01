Rolling power cuts to last over 7 hours tomorrow

As the shortage of fuel required to operate the power stations is deepening in Sri Lanka, the interruptions to the electricity supply will be extended to 7 hours and 30 minutes tomorrow (March 02).

This was announced by the chairman of Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), Mr. Janaka Ratnayake this evening.

Accordingly, daytime power cuts will be imposed from 8.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. tomorrow for areas mentioned under groups E, T, U, V, and W. For these areas, the nighttime power cuts will be from 6.00 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, areas mentioned under groups F, P, Q, R, and S will experience daytime power interruptions between 1.00 p.m. and 6.00 p.m. The electricity supply will again be disrupted from 8.30 p.m. to 11.00 p.m for these areas.

