Foreign Ministry issues status update on Sri Lankans in Ukraine

Foreign Ministry issues status update on Sri Lankans in Ukraine

March 1, 2022   06:13 pm

Sri Lanka continues to closely monitor developments in Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry said today in a statement.

Towards this end, the ministry said it is currently engaged in the evacuation of approximately 40 Sri Lankan nationals, including two students in Ukraine via the Ukraine-Polish border.

The process is facilitated by the Sri Lanka Embassies in Warsaw and Ankara, the latter being concurrently accredited to Ukraine.

The ministry has strengthened the provision of resources to the Sri Lanka Embassy in Warsaw in order to ensure the effective facilitation of the evacuation process.

The Ambassadors of Sri Lanka in Ankara and Warsaw continue to maintain close contact with the Sri Lankan nationals leaving Ukraine, in order to enable their safe passage and return to Sri Lanka.

The Foreign Ministry is also engaged in monitoring the status of Sri Lankan nationals in countries which share land borders with Ukraine.  Sri Lanka’s accredited missions are in contact with the relevant Honorary Consuls and Sri Lankan nationals in the respective countries.

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Moscow which is concurrently accredited to Belarus continues to be in close communication with the approximately 1,600 Sri Lankan nationals, including 1,556 students studying in over eight (08) universities / higher education institutes in Belarus.

Sri Lanka’s Ambassador in Moscow is in direct contact with the relevant university authorities, student and parent groups, as well as other concerned institutions in Belarus, with regard to the safety and welfare of the Sri Lankan students.  Regular status updates are being provided to the parents, as deemed necessary.

The ministry has requested Sri Lankan nationals in the region to be in close contact with the relevant Sri Lanka Missions.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Rolling power cuts to last over 7 hours

Rolling power cuts to last over 7 hours

Rolling power cuts to last over 7 hours

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

People cheerfully welcome arrival of diesel bowser

People cheerfully welcome arrival of diesel bowser

Tipper truck-car collision in Maradankadawala

Tipper truck-car collision in Maradankadawala

Fuel shortage to affect train operations?

Fuel shortage to affect train operations?

Health professionals to launch token strike tomorrow

Health professionals to launch token strike tomorrow

Hindu devotees celebrate Maha Shivratri festival...

Hindu devotees celebrate Maha Shivratri festival...

Additional 30-minute power cut if demand increases?

Additional 30-minute power cut if demand increases?