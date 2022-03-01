Sri Lanka records 22 new Covid-related deaths

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed another 22 coronavirus-related deaths for February 28, pushing the country’s death toll from the pandemic to 16,244.

The deaths reported today include 11 males and 11 females, according to the figures released by the Department of Govt. Information.

Two of the victims are between the ages of 30-59 years. Another one is aged below 30 years and the remaining 19 are in the age group of 60 years and above.