Health sector trade unions to launch two-day strike

Trade unions in the health sector, including those affiliated with nursing, supplementary and paramedical services have decided to launch a two-day token strike tomorrow and the day after.

The trade union action based on several demands will kick off at 8.00 a.m. tomorrow.

A total of 17 trade unions had launched an island-wide strike action on February 07 which lasted for nine days, crippling the hospital services and leaving patients stranded.

Following the discussions with the Minister of Health, the trade union action was called off, however, the trade unions now claim that the agreements reached during the discussion are yet to be fulfilled.

Accordingly, they have decided to resort to a token strike of two days.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Public Service United Nurses Union Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero says the association would not support the trade union action scheduled tomorrow.