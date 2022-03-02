Showery condition in parts of the island to enhance from tonight

The low-pressure area still persists in the South-west Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South-east Bay of Bengal, says the Department of Meteorology.

It is likely to intensify further and move west-northwestward towards the east coast of Sri Lanka during the next few days.

Under the influence of the aforementioned low-pressure area, showery condition in the Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale district is expected to enhance from tonight (March 02) to Friday (March 04).

Cloudy skies can be expected in the Eastern, Uva and Central provinces.

Showers will occur at times in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Polonnaruwa districts. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in the above areas.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern Province and in Kandy, Hambantota and Anuradhapura districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts during the evening or night.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern, North-Western and Uva provinces, Eastern slopes of the central hills and in Hambantota district.

Sea areas:

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into these sea areas (01N-11N, 83E-93E) until further notice as the low-pressure area still persists in the South-west Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South-east Bay of Bengal.

Further, the fishing and naval community in the sea areas to the South-east, East and northeast of Sri Lanka, are advised to be vigilant in this regard and requested to be attentive in future weather forecasts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa and Pottuvil.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 45-55 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Matara via Batticaloa and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Matara via Batticaloa and Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.