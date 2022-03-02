President gives assurance on averting ongoing power crisis - PUCSL
March 2, 2022 09:16 am
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has assured that necessary steps would be taken without delay to avert the ongoing electricity crisis in the country, says the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).
Speaking in this regard, the chairman of the electricity regulator, Mr. Janaka Ratnayake said the Treasury and the Central Bank would ensure the facilitation of fuel import for power generation with immediate effect.