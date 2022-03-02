Advisory issued for sea areas around the island

The Meteorology Department says the low-pressure area over the South-West Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South-East Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further into a depression during next 36 hours.

Issuing a ‘Red’ alert, the department said low-pressure area is to intensify into a depression and move west-northwestward off the east coast of Sri Lanka during the next few days (March 03rd, 04th and 05th).

The advisory said that there can be very heavy showers or thundershowers, strong winds 40-50kmph gusting up to 65kmph associated with rough seas over the aforementioned sea area.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Hambanthota via Trincomalee from tonight until further notice.

Fishing and naval community are also requested to be attentive regarding future forecasts issued in this regard.