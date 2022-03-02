Power cut schedule announced for tomorrow

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has announced the schedule for rolling power interruptions tomorrow (March 03).

Accordingly, it has been decided to impose the daytime power cuts between 8.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m. and night-time power cuts of two-and-a-half hours between 6.00 p.m. and 11.00 p.m.

The new schedule remains the same as today’s power-shedding timetable.

The daytime power cuts will be experienced from 8.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. tomorrow for areas mentioned under groups E, T, U, V, and W. For these areas, the night-time power cuts will be from 6.00 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, areas mentioned under groups F, P, Q, R, and S will experience daytime power interruptions from 1.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. The electricity supply will again be disrupted from 8.30 p.m. to 11.00 p.m. for these areas.

