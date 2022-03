Sri Lanka has settled the payment of USD 31 million to the Singaporean company for the diesel tanker docked near the Colombo Port.

The cargo ship is carrying 37,300 metric tonnes of diesel, according to the Minister of Energy.

The unloading process is expected to begin soon.

Last month, the government also paid USD 35.3 million for a tanker belonging to the same Singaporean company, carrying 37,500 metric tonnes of diesel.