Cabinet sub-committee to expedite govts renewable energy development projects

March 2, 2022   05:08 pm

A cabinet sub-committee of five ministers has been appointed to expedite the renewable energy development projects of the government.

The committee has been tasked with looking into the progress and finding means to expedite the achievement of the government’s target to complete 70 percent of the country’s energy needs from renewable energy sources by 2030.

The Chief Government Whip, Highways Minister Johnston Fernando has been appointed as the committee’s chairman. Meanwhile, Justice Minister Ali Sabry, Water Supply Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila and Youth and Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa serve as its members.

The committee is also tasked with identifying suitable investors from those who have expressed their willingness to launch renewable energy projects, recognizing new projects with higher feasibility to help achieve the government’s objectives, taking actions to remove legal barriers, and providing necessary infrastructure for the implementation of new projects, improving the facilities for the connecting the power generated from the renewable sources to the national grid etc, Highways Ministry sources said.

The committee has also been ordered to report its progress once every two months to the Cabinet of Ministers, sources added.

