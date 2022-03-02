Cardinal Ranjith meets UN human rights chief in Geneva

Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith today met with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in Geneva.

The Bishop’s House in Colombo confirmed the meeting took place at 2.30 p.m. Sri Lankan time today and that the discussions were on “revealing the truth behind the terror attacks on Easter Sunday 2019 and bringing justice to the victims”.

According to Auxiliary Bishop of Colombo Rev. Dr. J.D. Anthony, the discussion lasted for nearly 45 minutes.

Meanwhile the 49th session of the Human Rights Council commenced in Geneva on February 28.

On Monday, the Archbishop of Colombo also had an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican, where they had reportedly discussed the Easter Sunday terror attacks that took place in Sri Lanka on April 21, 2019 and the progress of the investigations.

The Catholic Church in Sri Lanka recently marked the 1,000th day since the Easter attacks with the theme “Let my cry come before you, Lord.”