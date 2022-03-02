PM gives directives to safeguard Sri Lankan students in Belarus

PM gives directives to safeguard Sri Lankan students in Belarus

March 2, 2022   05:47 pm

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has informed Foreign Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris and Sri Lankan Embassy in Moscow to take precautionary measures to safeguard Sri Lankan students who are following higher studies in Belarus in the wake of the escalation of the Ukraine-Russia war.

He made this remark in immediate response to a request made by a group of parents representing nearly 1,500 Sri Lankan students at Belarusian universities and higher education institutes.

Accordingly, necessary measures are being taken with regard to 1,600 Sri Lankans including students in Belarus through the Sri Lankan Embassy in Moscow which is in the closest proximity to Belarus.

The Prime Minister has informed the embassy to negotiate with the relevant universities to postpone courses for a couple of weeks and to facilitate the students to come back to Sri Lanka by taking visas to enter Russia.

