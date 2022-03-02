32 Sri Lankans evacuated from Ukraine as violent conflict intensifies

March 2, 2022   06:35 pm

Amidst the escalation of the violent conflict in Ukraine after Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour, a total of 32 Sri Lankans have been evacuated through four border countries.

This was confirmed to Ada Derana by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has given directives to Foreign Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris and Sri Lankan Embassy in Moscow to take precautionary measures to safeguard Sri Lankan students engaged in higher studies in Belarus in the wake of the crisis.

According to the United Nations, more than 800,000 civilians have fled Ukraine so far.

The European Union expects up to 4 million people may attempt to cross the borders as the Russia-Ukraine war escalates.

The refugees are fleeing to the countries to the west of Ukraine such as Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Moldova.

