The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 23 coronavirus related deaths for March 01, pushing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 16,267.

The deaths confirmed today include 15 males and 08 females while one of the victims is a youth below the age of 30 years.

Six patients are between the ages 30-59 years while the remaining 16 are in the age group of 60 years and above.