Eleven govt allied parties launch new national statement

March 2, 2022   07:11 pm

Eleven political parties representing the government launched a new national statement today (March 02).

The manifesto is titled “Mulu Ratama Hari Magata” (the entire country towards the right path).

It was launched by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, the National Freedom Front, the Democratic Left Front, the Lanka Sama Samaja Party, the Communist Party of Sri Lanka, the National Congress, the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya, the Sri Lanka People’s Party, Vijaya Dharani National Council, the People’s United Front, and the Yuthukama National Organisation.

 

Mulu Ratama Hari Magata National Statement by Ada Derana on Scribd

