Parts of the island to receive heavy rains above 100 mm

The low-pressure area over the South-West Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South-East Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further in to a depression during next 24 hours and move west and north-westward off the east coast of Sri Lanka during the next few days (March 04 and 05).

Cloudy skies can be expected in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces.

Showers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces. Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern, North-Central and Uva provinces and in Matale district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere during the evening or night. Fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts.

Sea areas:

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee until further notice.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Pottuvil.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 45-55 kmph at times over the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas around the island will be rough at times.