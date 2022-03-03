Maximum retail price declared for Paracetamol

The Ministry of Health has issued a Gazette notification declaring the maximum retail price of 500mg tablets of Paracetamol with effect from February 28, 2022.

The Extraordinary Gazette says the maximum retail price of Paracetamol Tablets/ Capsules 500mg as a generic name of the strength of five hundred milligrammes (500mg) whether dosage form is tablet or capsule shall be two rupees and thirty cents (Rs. 2.30).

It further said the maximum retail price of Paracetamol Tablets/ Capsules 500mg shall be applicable to all the brand names of the generic name of the Paracetamol Tablets/ Capsules 500mg.

“A manufacturer, importer, trader, distributor, pharmacist, medical Practitioner, dentist, veterinary surgeon, medical institution including a private medical institution, pharmacy or person who or which is in possession of Paracetamol Tablets/ Capsules 500mg, for the purpose of sale shall not sell such Paracetamol Tablets/ Capsules 500mg above the maximum retail price specified in regulation 2 or revised retail price as may be determined in accordance with the provisions of regulation 6.”

It said that where any dosage form or strength of the Paracetamol and the maximum retail price of such dosage form or strength of Paracetamol are not specified, the National Medicines Regulatory Authority shall fix the price for the Paracetamol in such dosage form or strength.

Any person who contravenes the provisions of these regulations commits an offence and shall be triable under section 131 of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority Act, No. 5 of 2015.