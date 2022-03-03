Health workers token strike enters day two

March 3, 2022   10:41 am

The executive committee of the Federation of Health Professionals says is scheduled to convene a meeting today (March 03) to discuss the future course of action of their trade union action.

According to the convenor or the association, Ravi Kumudesh, the health professionals have held a discussion with the Secretary to the Health Ministry with regard to their unresolved issues.

The token strike launched by the Federation of Health Professionals last morning (March 01) entered its second consecutive day today.

Based on four demands, 17 trade unions in the health sector had launched an island-wide strike action on February 07 which lasted for nine days, crippling the hospital services and leaving patients stranded. It was temporarily called off following the discussions with the Health Minister.

However, they resorted to an island-wide trade union action again yesterday citing that the steps taken to fulfil their demands agreed upon by the Health Minister during the previous discussions are unsatisfactory. They claimed that the Health Ministry has been slow going in meeting their demands.

Reportedly, approximately 45,000 health professionals from 17 trade unions have joined this token strike. However, it is not carried out in hospitals dedicated to maternity, children’s, cancer and nephrology care.

