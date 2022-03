The water supply for parts of Colombo will be interrupted for 14 hours this weekend, says the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWS&DB).

Colombo 07, 08, 10, 12, 13, 14, and 15 areas will be affected by the said water cut from 8.00 p.m. on Saturday (March 05) until 10.00 a.m. on Sunday (March 06).

Meanwhile, Colombo 02, 03, and 11 areas will be supplied water under low pressure during this period.