13 new High Court Judges appointed
March 3, 2022 02:16 pm
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has handed over the appointment letters to 13 new High Court Judges at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (03).
The new High Court Judges have been appointed on the basis of seniority, the PMD said in a statement.
The President mentioned to the judges that he expected to see the preservation of the independence of the judiciary, ensuring the rule of law in the country, and taking action to prevent delays in court proceedings.
List of new High Court Judges :
01. Mr. A.G. Aluthge - District Court Judge
02. Mr. R.R.J.U.T.K. Rajakaruna - District Court Judge
03. Mr. R.A.D.U.N. Ranatunga - Magistrate
04. Mr. T.M.C.S. Gunasekara - District Court Judge
05. Mr. M. Prabath Ranasinghe - District Court Judge
06. Mr. R.M.S.B. Chandrasiri - Chief Magistrate
07. Mr. R. Weliwatta - District Court Judge
08. Mr. G.L. Priyantha - Magistrate
09. Mr. A. Nishantha Peiris - District Court Judge
10. Mr. S.M.A.S. Manchanayake - District Court Judge
11. Mr. L. Chamath Madanayake - District Court Judge
12. Mr. V.M. Weerasuriya - Senior State Counsel
13. Mr. H.A.D.N. Hewawasam - Senior State Counsel