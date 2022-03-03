13 new High Court Judges appointed

13 new High Court Judges appointed

March 3, 2022   02:16 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has handed over the appointment letters to 13 new High Court Judges at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (03).

The new High Court Judges have been appointed on the basis of seniority, the PMD said in a statement. 

The President mentioned to the judges that he expected to see the preservation of the independence of the judiciary, ensuring the rule of law in the country, and taking action to prevent delays in court proceedings.

 

List of new High Court Judges :

01. Mr. A.G. Aluthge - District Court Judge

02. Mr. R.R.J.U.T.K. Rajakaruna - District Court Judge

03. Mr. R.A.D.U.N. Ranatunga - Magistrate

04. Mr. T.M.C.S. Gunasekara - District Court Judge

05. Mr. M. Prabath Ranasinghe - District Court Judge

06. Mr. R.M.S.B. Chandrasiri - Chief Magistrate

07. Mr. R. Weliwatta - District Court Judge

08. Mr. G.L. Priyantha - Magistrate

09. Mr. A. Nishantha Peiris - District Court Judge

10. Mr. S.M.A.S. Manchanayake - District Court Judge

11. Mr. L. Chamath Madanayake - District Court Judge

12. Mr. V.M. Weerasuriya - Senior State Counsel

13. Mr. H.A.D.N. Hewawasam - Senior State Counsel

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Patients afflicted by health workers' token strike

Patients afflicted by health workers' token strike

Patients afflicted by health workers' token strike

Queues for diesel getting longer

Queues for diesel getting longer

Does govt even have deep understanding of ongoing crisis? - Anura Kumara

Does govt even have deep understanding of ongoing crisis? - Anura Kumara

Rolling power cuts of over 7 hours for second straight day

Rolling power cuts of over 7 hours for second straight day

Foreign youth helps Sri Lankan female who lost both legs in accident

Foreign youth helps Sri Lankan female who lost both legs in accident

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Over 100 arrested in Grandpass over electricity theft

Over 100 arrested in Grandpass over electricity theft

Power cuts of 7-and-a-half hours continue today

Power cuts of 7-and-a-half hours continue today