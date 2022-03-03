Health workers to temporarily call off trade union action

The two-day token strike launched by the health professionals will be temporarily called off tomorrow at 8.00 a.m. for a period of 10 days.

The special executive council of the Federation of Health Professionals said the decision was taken after the urgent meeting held with the Secretary to the Health Ministry last night.

They have also taken into account the inconvenience caused to the general public due to the ongoing power and fuel crises.

A total of 17 trade unions in the health sector including those affiliated with nursing, supplementary and paramedical services have been engaged in a token strike for two days since last morning.

Based on four demands, 17 trade unions in the health sector had launched an island-wide strike action on February 07 which lasted for nine days, crippling the hospital services and leaving patients stranded. It was temporarily called off following the discussions with the Health Minister.

However, they resorted to an island-wide trade union action again yesterday citing that the steps taken to fulfil their demands agreed upon by the Health Minister during the previous discussions are unsatisfactory. They claimed that the Health Ministry has been slow going in meeting their demands.

Reportedly, approximately 45,000 health professionals from 17 trade unions have joined this token strike. However, it is not carried out in hospitals dedicated to maternity, children’s, cancer and nephrology care.