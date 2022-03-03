Rolling power cuts of 7.5 hours for third straight day tomorrow

March 3, 2022   04:36 pm

The schedule for rolling interruptions to the power supply tomorrow (March 04) has been announced by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

The new schedule remains the same as the power-shedding timetable announced for March 02 and 03.

Thereby, daytime power cuts will be imposed between 8.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m. and night-time power cuts of two-and-a-half hours between 6.00 p.m. and 11.00 p.m.

The daytime power cuts will be experienced from 8.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. tomorrow for areas mentioned under groups E, T, U, V, and W. For these areas, the night-time power cuts will be from 6.00 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, areas mentioned under groups F, P, Q, R, and S will experience daytime power interruptions from 1.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. The electricity supply will again be disrupted from 8.30 p.m. to 11.00 p.m. for these areas.

 

E 04-03-2022 Power Interruption Schedule by Ada Derana on Scribd

