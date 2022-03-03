Foreign Minister Peiris meets UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Foreign Minister Peiris meets UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

March 3, 2022   05:05 pm

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Professor G.L. Peiris today held wide ranging discussions with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet at her office in the Palaise des Nations in Geneva.

He was accompanied by Minister of Justice, Ali Sabry, State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals, Prof. Channa Jayasumana and Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Admiral Jayanath Colombage.

Foreign Minister Prof. Peiris is leading the Sri Lanka Delegation to the 49th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. 

During the visit, the Foreign Minister is slated to address the High Level Segment of the 49th Session of the Council and thereafter speak at the Interactive Dialogue on Sri Lanka. 

The Foreign Minister is also scheduled to have meetings with other dignitaries during his visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Prof. G.L. Peiris had met with the delegations of Pakistan, Palestine, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on March 01, 2022.

He held talks with the Foreign Minister of Palestine, Rizad Al Maliki, Federal Minister for Human Rights of Pakistan, Shireen M Mazari, Minister of International Relations of South Africa, Dr. Naledi Pandor and the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Human Rights and Humanitarian Affairs of Egypt, Khaled El Bakry.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Patients afflicted by health workers' token strike

Patients afflicted by health workers' token strike

Patients afflicted by health workers' token strike

Queues for diesel getting longer

Queues for diesel getting longer

Does govt even have deep understanding of ongoing crisis? - Anura Kumara

Does govt even have deep understanding of ongoing crisis? - Anura Kumara

Rolling power cuts of over 7 hours for second straight day

Rolling power cuts of over 7 hours for second straight day

Foreign youth helps Sri Lankan female who lost both legs in accident

Foreign youth helps Sri Lankan female who lost both legs in accident

Ven. Dambara Amila Thero met with public outrage while in diesel queue

Ven. Dambara Amila Thero met with public outrage while in diesel queue

Over 100 arrested in Grandpass over electricity theft

Over 100 arrested in Grandpass over electricity theft

Power cuts of 7-and-a-half hours continue today

Power cuts of 7-and-a-half hours continue today