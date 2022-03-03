Foreign Minister Peiris meets UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Professor G.L. Peiris today held wide ranging discussions with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet at her office in the Palaise des Nations in Geneva.

He was accompanied by Minister of Justice, Ali Sabry, State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals, Prof. Channa Jayasumana and Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Admiral Jayanath Colombage.

Foreign Minister Prof. Peiris is leading the Sri Lanka Delegation to the 49th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister is slated to address the High Level Segment of the 49th Session of the Council and thereafter speak at the Interactive Dialogue on Sri Lanka.

The Foreign Minister is also scheduled to have meetings with other dignitaries during his visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Prof. G.L. Peiris had met with the delegations of Pakistan, Palestine, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on March 01, 2022.

He held talks with the Foreign Minister of Palestine, Rizad Al Maliki, Federal Minister for Human Rights of Pakistan, Shireen M Mazari, Minister of International Relations of South Africa, Dr. Naledi Pandor and the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Human Rights and Humanitarian Affairs of Egypt, Khaled El Bakry.