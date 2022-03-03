President to reshuffle Cabinet?

Several changes in Cabinet ministerial portfolios are to be announced shortly, internal sources told Ada Derana.

Accordingly, the portfolios of several Cabinet Ministers are expected to be changed today.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has decided to change the ministerial portfolios of several Cabinet Ministers while two new Cabinet Ministers are to be appointed, the source said.

Gamini Lokuge, who was serving as the Minister of Power, is to be appointed as the Minister of Energy while Transport Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi is to be appointed as the new Power Minister, the source said.

State Minister Dilum Amunugama is slated to be appointed as the new Minister of Transport while SLPP MP S.B. Dissanayake is to be appointed as the Minister of Education, the source added.

Meanwhile the Leader of the House and current Education Minister Dinesh Gunawardena is to be appointed as the new Minister of Industries.

Accordingly, Ministers Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila are expected to lose their Cabinet minister posts.