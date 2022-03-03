President to reshuffle Cabinet?

President to reshuffle Cabinet?

March 3, 2022   05:18 pm

Several changes in Cabinet ministerial portfolios are to be announced shortly, internal sources told Ada Derana. 

Accordingly, the portfolios of several Cabinet Ministers are expected to be changed today.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has decided to change the ministerial portfolios of several Cabinet Ministers while two new Cabinet Ministers are to be appointed, the source said.

Gamini Lokuge, who was serving as the Minister of Power, is to be appointed as the Minister of Energy while Transport Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi is to be appointed as the new Power Minister, the source said.

State Minister Dilum Amunugama is slated to be appointed as the new Minister of Transport while SLPP MP S.B. Dissanayake is to be appointed as the Minister of Education, the source added. 

Meanwhile the Leader of the House and current Education Minister Dinesh Gunawardena is to be appointed as the new Minister of Industries.

Accordingly, Ministers Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila are expected to lose their Cabinet minister posts.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Patients afflicted by health workers' token strike

Patients afflicted by health workers' token strike

Patients afflicted by health workers' token strike

Queues for diesel getting longer

Queues for diesel getting longer

Does govt even have deep understanding of ongoing crisis? - Anura Kumara

Does govt even have deep understanding of ongoing crisis? - Anura Kumara

Rolling power cuts of over 7 hours for second straight day

Rolling power cuts of over 7 hours for second straight day

Foreign youth helps Sri Lankan female who lost both legs in accident

Foreign youth helps Sri Lankan female who lost both legs in accident

Ven. Dambara Amila Thero met with public outrage while in diesel queue

Ven. Dambara Amila Thero met with public outrage while in diesel queue

Over 100 arrested in Grandpass over electricity theft

Over 100 arrested in Grandpass over electricity theft

Power cuts of 7-and-a-half hours continue today

Power cuts of 7-and-a-half hours continue today