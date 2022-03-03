Finalized results of 2020 O/L exam released

March 3, 2022   05:48 pm

The Department of Examinations has released the finalized results of 2020 (2021) G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination, including the marks of the practical exams of aesthetic subjects.

Exam results can be obtained from the official website of the Department of Examinations – www.doenets.lk.

Any inquiries regarding the results can be made by contacting the School Examination Organizations and Results Branch via the following telephone numbers: 0112 784 537 / 0112 784 208 / 0112 786 616 / 0113 140 314.

The results were released online on Sep. 23 last year, however, the results of aesthetic subjects had not been finalized as the practical exams were yet to be conducted.

The Ordinary Level exam was initially scheduled to be held in December 2020. Owing to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, it was postponed several times until the date was finally fixed for March 01, 2021.

More than 622,300 candidates faced the Ordinary Level exam at 4,513 centers set up island-wide. A total of 423,746 school candidates and 198,606 private candidates turned up for the exam.

Releasing the results of the exam was delayed due to the hold-up in the practical exams of aesthetic subjects. The practical exams were initially slated to be in May, but it was postponed to late August due to the ongoing pandemic situation. Later, the teacher-principal trade union action, which began in early July, also interrupted the scheduling of the test.

