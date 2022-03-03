Wimal and Gammanpila removed from minister posts

Ministers Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila have been removed from their respective ministerial portfolios by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The President’s Media Division said that under the powers vested in him by the Constitution, the President has removed the two MPs from their Cabinet minister posts with effect from this evening (03).

It was reported earlier today that the President has decided to reshuffle several key Cabinet positions.

Minister Gamini Lokuge had confirmed that he was sworn in as the new Minister of Energy, the position previously held by MP Udaya Gammanpila.

The minister revealed this while speaking to reporters outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo his evening, following the sudden Cabinet reshuffle.

Minister Lokuge also said that Pavithra Wanniarachchi, who was serving as the Transport Minister, was sworn in as the new Minister of Power, the post previously held by him.

He added the Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena and MP S.B. Dissanayake were also present and that, however, he was not aware whether they received new ministerial posts.

It was previously reported that several changes in Cabinet ministerial portfolios are to be announced shortly.

Sources had told Adda Derana that Power Minister Gamini Lokuge is to be appointed as the Minister of Energy while Transport Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi is to be appointed as the new Power Minister.

State Minister Dilum Amunugama is slated to be appointed as the new Minister of Transport while SLPP MP S.B. Dissanayake is to be appointed as the Minister of Education, the source added.

Meanwhile the Leader of the House and current Education Minister Dinesh Gunawardena is to be appointed as the new Minister of Industries, the position held by MP Wimal Weerawansa.