Heavy rains above 100mm in some areas today

The Depression over south-west Bay of Bengal and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal located near (7.8N, 83.1E) at 11.30 p.m. yesterday (March 03), 220 km to the south-east of Trincomalee coast, says the Department of Meteorology.

It is very likely to intensify into a Deep Depression during next 12 hours and expected to move northwestwards along and off east coast of Sri Lanka towards north Tamil Nadu coast during next 48 hours.

Showers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces. Heavy showers about 100 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Southern, Central and Uva provinces and in Ratnapura District during the evening or night. Fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

A few showers may occur in the coastal areas of the south-west part of the island during the morning.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern, North-Western and Uva provinces, Eastern slopes of the central hills and in Hambantota district.

Sea areas:

Naval and fishing communities are warned not to venture to the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Pottuvil.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to (45-55) kmph at times over the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas around the island will be rough at times.