Met. Dept. issues advisory for naval & fishing communities

The depression over the south-west Bay of Bengal located near (8.5N, 83.0E) at 05.30hrs today (04), 190 km to the east of Trincomalee coast, the Meteorology Department said in an advisory issued today.

It is very likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and is expected to move northwestwards along and off the east coast of Sri Lanka towards the north Tamil Nadu coast during the next 48 hours.

Under the influence of aforementioned system, deep and shallow sea areas off the Northern, North-Eastern and Eastern coasts will be very rough with intermittent showers or thundershowers and gusty winds up to 60-70 kmph during next 48 hours.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times over sea area extending from Kankesanthurai to Mannar.

Thereby, the naval and fishing communities are warned not to venture to the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Kankesanthurai and Trincomalee.

Those who are out in the aforementioned sea regions are advised to return to coasts or move to safer areas immediately.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant during the activities in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Puttalam and further requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Meteorology Department on the matter.