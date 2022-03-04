Sri Lanka pays USD 39.3 million for diesel & jet fuel shipment

Sri Lanka has paid USD 39.3 million to the Singaporean company for a tanker carrying diesel and jet fuel docked at the Colombo Port, the Ministry of Energy says.

The payment was made via the state-owned Bank of Ceylon.

Accordingly, unloading 28,300 metric tonnes of diesel and 9,000 metric tonnes of jet fuel is expected to begin tomorrow morning (March 05).

Sri Lanka recently settled payments of USD 35.3 million and USD 31 million for this Singaporean company for two shipments of diesel which contained 37,500 metric tonnes and 37,300 metric tonnes, respectively.