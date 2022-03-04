Power interruption schedule for weekend announced

March 4, 2022   04:47 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the request of Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for the power shedding schedule for Saturday (March 05).

Accordingly, the areas mentioned under groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, and W will experience a power interruption of three hours between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. during the daytime.

The electricity supply for these areas will be interrupted again between 6.00 p.m. and 10.00 p.m. for a period of one hour.

Meanwhile, areas mentioned under groups E and F will experience power interruptions of seven hours between 8.30 a.m. and 10.30 p.m. on Saturday. This is divided into two slots as four hours during the daytime (between 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.) and three hours later in the day (between 4.30 p.m. and 10.30 p.m.).

On Sunday (March 06), the power supply will be interrupted for 2 hours and 30 minutes between 9.00 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. only for areas mentioned under groups A, B, and C, the PUCSL said further.

 

