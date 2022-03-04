Power shedding in Colombo city begins

Power shedding in the city of Colombo started with immediate effect, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says.

People living in Colombo city are instructed to refer to the power interruptions schedule for the areas mentioned under groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, and W.

Find the power cut schedule for this weekend below:

E 05-03-2022 Power Interrup... by Ada Derana

E 06-03-2022 Power Interruption Schedule Full by Ada Derana on Scribd

Exempted Feeders From Load Shedding R8 2022 1 by Ada Derana on Scribd