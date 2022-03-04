Sri Lanka records 20 more Covid-19 deaths and 583 new cases

March 4, 2022   07:23 pm

The Health Ministry says that another 583 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, as the daily count of new cases continues to rise in the country.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 648,993. 

According to official figures, 609,680 positive cases have recovered.

Following the new development, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 23,006.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed another 20 coronavirus-related deaths for March 03, pushing the country’s death toll from the pandemic to 16,307.

The deaths reported today include 08 males and 12 females, according to the figures released by the Department of Govt. Information. 

One of the victims is between the ages of 30-59 years. The remaining 19 are in the age group of 60 years and above.

