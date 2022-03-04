Second bond scam case: Ravi and others released from charges under Public Property Act
File Photo.

Second bond scam case: Ravi and others released from charges under Public Property Act

March 4, 2022   09:54 pm

The majority of the Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar has ruled that the charges made under the Public Property Act cannot be maintained in the second bond case filed against 11 accused including former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake.

The suspects are accused of criminal breach of trust with regard to the issuance of bonds valued at Rs. 36.98 billion during Central Bank’s 2016 bond auction.

Accordingly, the accused have been released from only these relevant charges, the judge bench ruled.

The case was called before High Court Judges Damith Thotawatta, Manjula Thilakaratna, and Mohamed Irshadeen today (March 04) to deliver its decision on the preliminary objections raised by the defendants stating the case filed by the Attorney General against the defendants could not be continued.

This majority decision was then been delivered by Justices Damith Thotawatta and Manjula Thilakaratna, while stating that under Section 7 of the Public Property Act, only natural persons can be charged.

However, Justice Damith Thotawatta said that as Perpetual Treasuries Limited, the defendant in the case, was not a natural person it could not be charged under the Public Property Act.

He therefor stated that the charges filed under the Public Property Act against the 11 defendants including former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake, former Central Bank governor Arjuna Mahendran, PTL Directors Geoffrey Aloysius, Arjun Aloysius, Kasun Palisena and others cannot be maintained. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.04

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.04

SJB general secretary issues an open invitation to MPs leaving govt

SJB general secretary issues an open invitation to MPs leaving govt

SC dismisses all petitions filed against Yugadanavi agreement

SC dismisses all petitions filed against Yugadanavi agreement

Severe fuel shortages causing heated situation near filling stations

Severe fuel shortages causing heated situation near filling stations

President on impromptu inspection at Paddy Marketing Board

President on impromptu inspection at Paddy Marketing Board

Outcomes of economic decisions take time - Ajith Nivard Cabraal

Outcomes of economic decisions take time - Ajith Nivard Cabraal

Wimal Weerawansa speaks on reason for rift with govt

Wimal Weerawansa speaks on reason for rift with govt