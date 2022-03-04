President directs to construct new bridge linking Pigeon Island to Matara

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa today (04) instructed the Secretary to the Ministry of Highways, Mr R.W.R. Pemasiri to construct a new bridge connecting to the Pigeon Island (Paravi Duwa) in Matara.

The popular bridge, which was in an unstable condition for a long period, had collapsed this morning (04) while this had restricted any access to the Matara Paravi Duwa Temple.

Ven. Omare Kassapa Thero has informed the President that entry to the island has become blocked due to it collapsing this morning.

Officials of the State Development and Construction Corporation are scheduled to visit the site tomorrow (05) morning to inspect the construction work and the construction of the bridge is expected to be completed within six months, the Secretary to the Ministry of Highways said.

The island and the temple is a popular destination for local and foreign tourists.