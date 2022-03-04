President directs to construct new bridge linking Pigeon Island to Matara

President directs to construct new bridge linking Pigeon Island to Matara

March 4, 2022   11:22 pm

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa today (04) instructed the Secretary to the Ministry of Highways, Mr R.W.R. Pemasiri to construct a new bridge connecting to the Pigeon Island (Paravi Duwa) in Matara.

The popular bridge, which was in an unstable condition for a long period, had collapsed this morning (04) while this had restricted any access to the Matara Paravi Duwa Temple. 

Ven. Omare Kassapa Thero has informed the President that entry to the island has become blocked due to it collapsing this morning.

Officials of the State Development and Construction Corporation are scheduled to visit the site tomorrow (05) morning to inspect the construction work and the construction of the bridge is expected to be completed within six months, the Secretary to the Ministry of Highways said.

The island and the temple is a popular destination for local and foreign tourists.

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka and the World Bank explore path to sustainable and inclusive growth for fisheries sector (English)

Sri Lanka and the World Bank explore path to sustainable and inclusive growth for fisheries sector (English)

Sri Lanka and the World Bank explore path to sustainable and inclusive growth for fisheries sector (English)

Probe launched into CID team visiting Zahran's wife's home 2 months before Easter attacks (English)

Probe launched into CID team visiting Zahran's wife's home 2 months before Easter attacks (English)

Joint Chambers of Commerce issues statement on Sri Lanka's forex crisis (English)

Joint Chambers of Commerce issues statement on Sri Lanka's forex crisis (English)

Outcomes of economic decisions take time - Ajith Nivard Cabraal (English)

Outcomes of economic decisions take time - Ajith Nivard Cabraal (English)

Special revelation made by Zahran Hashim's wife

Special revelation made by Zahran Hashim's wife

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.04

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.04

SJB general secretary issues an open invitation to MPs leaving govt

SJB general secretary issues an open invitation to MPs leaving govt

SC dismisses all petitions filed against Yugadanavi agreement

SC dismisses all petitions filed against Yugadanavi agreement