New U.S. ambassador calls on Sri Lankan prime minister

March 5, 2022   11:57 am

New Ambassador of the United States to Sri Lanka, Julie J. Chung called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Temple Trees on Friday (March 04).

The new envoy reiterated that she seeks to further strengthen the existing political, social and economic relations with Sri Lanka.

Ambassador Chung also vowed to help maintain a robust economy on the island nation amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. She assured that the United States would support the development of power and tourism sectors in Sri Lanka.

In response, PM Mahinda Rajapaksa said the government of Sri Lanka would work to maintain the existing ties between the United States and Sri Lanka.

State Minister of Regional Co-operation Tharaka Balasuriya and Secretary to Prime Minister, Anura Dissanayake also joined the discussion.

